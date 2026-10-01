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Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (October 2-4)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published October 1, 2026 at 11:50 AM EDT

Fall festivities are in full swing! If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the season, or if you just want to find a fun activity for the weekend, Michigan Public is here to help. We've gathered some of our favorite events happening across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Mackinac Island Fall Fudge Festival
10/2-10/3 | All Day
Main Street - Mackinac Island, MI
Free

Fall Fest
10/2-10/3 | All Day
Downtown - Holland, MI
Free

Fort Fright
10/2-10/3 | 6:30 p.m.
Colonial Michilimackinac - 102 W Straits Avenue, Mackinaw City, MI
$16

MI’s Big Country Fest
10/2-10/3 | 5 p.m.
Downtown - Frankenmuth, MI
$16

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

Bastard
10/1-12/20 | Times Vary
Purple Rose Theatre - 137 Park Street, Chelsea, MI
Prices Vary

Climate Week
9/26-10/4 | All Day
University of Michigan - 500 S State Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Apple Daze
10/3 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monument Park - 8300 Main Street, Dexter, MI
Free

Ypsiween
10/2 | 5 p.m.
Locations Vary
Free

Metro Detroit

Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village - Opening Weekend
10/1-10/25 | 6 p.m.
Greenfield Village - 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI
$28

Zoo Boo
10/3-10/25 | All Day
Detroit Zoo - 8450 W 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
$21

New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings
10/2 | 6:30 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices vary

BirminghamBURGER - Opening Weekend
10/1-10/31 | All Day
Downtown - Birmingham, MI
Free

Grand Rapids

ArtPrize
9/18-10/3 | All Day
Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Fall Parade of Homes
10/2-10/10 | 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday
Various Locations - Grand Rapids, MI
$15

Beer City Brewers Fest
10/3 | 3 p.m.
Calder Plaza - 320 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Lakeside Fall Festival
10/3 | All Day
Lakeshore Drive - Muskegon, MI
Free

Kalamazoo

Birds and Coffee
10/3 | 9 a.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$7

Murder Mystery Dinner
10/3 | 6 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$120

Kalamazoo Record & CD Show
10/4 | 10 a.m.
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$2

Texas Corners Mac & Cheese Bake-Off
10/3 | 11 a.m.
Downtown Texas Corners, MI
Free

Lansing

517 Restaurant Week
10/1-10/7 | All Day
Downtown - Lansing, MI
$7

Paula Poundstone
10/2 | 7:30 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shae Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

Grand Ledge Fall Festival
10/3 | 10 a.m.
Jaycee Park - 525 E River Street, Grand Ledge, MI
Free

Downtown Lansing Zombie Walk
10/3 | 3 p.m.
Impression 5 Science Center - 200 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
Free

Upper Peninsula

Keweenaw Plaidurday Celebration
10/2 | 11:30 a.m.
Houghton High School Football Field - 1603 Gundlack Road, Houghton, MI
Free

Canal Colors Festival
10/1-10/4 | All Day
Downtown - Houghton, MI
Free

Isle Royale Sea Planes Fall Colors Tour
10/1-10/10 | All Day
Isle Royale, MI
$120

FolkLife Festival
10/2-10/4 | All Day
1401 Presque Isle Avenue, Marquette, MI
Free
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Community Upcoming EventsAnn ArborDetroitGrand RapidsKalamazooInstagramTikTokUpper Peninsula
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Michigan Public. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Communications and Business Administration.
See stories by Frankie Tracy
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