Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (October 2-4)

Fall festivities are in full swing! If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the season, or if you just want to find a fun activity for the weekend, Michigan Public is here to help. We've gathered some of our favorite events happening across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org .

Across Michigan

Mackinac Island Fall Fudge Festival

10/2-10/3 | All Day

Main Street - Mackinac Island, MI

Free

Fall Fest

10/2-10/3 | All Day

Downtown - Holland, MI

Free

Fort Fright

10/2-10/3 | 6:30 p.m.

Colonial Michilimackinac - 102 W Straits Avenue, Mackinaw City, MI

$16

MI’s Big Country Fest

10/2-10/3 | 5 p.m.

Downtown - Frankenmuth, MI

$16

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

Bastard

10/1-12/20 | Times Vary

Purple Rose Theatre - 137 Park Street, Chelsea, MI

Prices Vary

Climate Week

9/26-10/4 | All Day

University of Michigan - 500 S State Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Apple Daze

10/3 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monument Park - 8300 Main Street, Dexter, MI

Free

Ypsiween

10/2 | 5 p.m.

Locations Vary

Free

Metro Detroit

Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village - Opening Weekend

10/1-10/25 | 6 p.m.

Greenfield Village - 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI

$28

Zoo Boo

10/3-10/25 | All Day

Detroit Zoo - 8450 W 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI

$21

New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings

10/2 | 6:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices vary

BirminghamBURGER - Opening Weekend

10/1-10/31 | All Day

Downtown - Birmingham, MI

Free

Grand Rapids

ArtPrize

9/18-10/3 | All Day

Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Fall Parade of Homes

10/2-10/10 | 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Various Locations - Grand Rapids, MI

$15

Beer City Brewers Fest

10/3 | 3 p.m.

Calder Plaza - 320 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Lakeside Fall Festival

10/3 | All Day

Lakeshore Drive - Muskegon, MI

Free

Kalamazoo

Birds and Coffee

10/3 | 9 a.m.

Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

$7

Murder Mystery Dinner

10/3 | 6 p.m.

Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$120

Kalamazoo Record & CD Show

10/4 | 10 a.m.

Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$2

Texas Corners Mac & Cheese Bake-Off

10/3 | 11 a.m.

Downtown Texas Corners, MI

Free

Lansing

517 Restaurant Week

10/1-10/7 | All Day

Downtown - Lansing, MI

$7

Paula Poundstone

10/2 | 7:30 p.m.

Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shae Lane, East Lansing, MI

Prices Vary

Grand Ledge Fall Festival

10/3 | 10 a.m.

Jaycee Park - 525 E River Street, Grand Ledge, MI

Free

Downtown Lansing Zombie Walk

10/3 | 3 p.m.

Impression 5 Science Center - 200 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI

Free

Upper Peninsula

Keweenaw Plaidurday Celebration

10/2 | 11:30 a.m.

Houghton High School Football Field - 1603 Gundlack Road, Houghton, MI

Free

Canal Colors Festival

10/1-10/4 | All Day

Downtown - Houghton, MI

Free

Isle Royale Sea Planes Fall Colors Tour

10/1-10/10 | All Day

Isle Royale, MI

$120