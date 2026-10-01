Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend (October 2-4)
Fall festivities are in full swing! If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the season, or if you just want to find a fun activity for the weekend, Michigan Public is here to help. We've gathered some of our favorite events happening across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Mackinac Island Fall Fudge Festival
10/2-10/3 | All Day
Main Street - Mackinac Island, MI
Free
Fall Fest
10/2-10/3 | All Day
Downtown - Holland, MI
Free
Fort Fright
10/2-10/3 | 6:30 p.m.
Colonial Michilimackinac - 102 W Straits Avenue, Mackinaw City, MI
$16
MI’s Big Country Fest
10/2-10/3 | 5 p.m.
Downtown - Frankenmuth, MI
$16
Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti
Bastard
10/1-12/20 | Times Vary
Purple Rose Theatre - 137 Park Street, Chelsea, MI
Prices Vary
Climate Week
9/26-10/4 | All Day
University of Michigan - 500 S State Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Apple Daze
10/3 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monument Park - 8300 Main Street, Dexter, MI
Free
Ypsiween
10/2 | 5 p.m.
Locations Vary
Free
Metro Detroit
Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village - Opening Weekend
10/1-10/25 | 6 p.m.
Greenfield Village - 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI
$28
Zoo Boo
10/3-10/25 | All Day
Detroit Zoo - 8450 W 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
$21
New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings
10/2 | 6:30 p.m.
Little Caesars Arena - 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices vary
BirminghamBURGER - Opening Weekend
10/1-10/31 | All Day
Downtown - Birmingham, MI
Free
Grand Rapids
ArtPrize
9/18-10/3 | All Day
Downtown - Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Fall Parade of Homes
10/2-10/10 | 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday
Various Locations - Grand Rapids, MI
$15
Beer City Brewers Fest
10/3 | 3 p.m.
Calder Plaza - 320 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free
Lakeside Fall Festival
10/3 | All Day
Lakeshore Drive - Muskegon, MI
Free
Kalamazoo
Birds and Coffee
10/3 | 9 a.m.
Kalamazoo Nature Center - 7000 N Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
$7
Murder Mystery Dinner
10/3 | 6 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$120
Kalamazoo Record & CD Show
10/4 | 10 a.m.
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$2
Texas Corners Mac & Cheese Bake-Off
10/3 | 11 a.m.
Downtown Texas Corners, MI
Free
Lansing
517 Restaurant Week
10/1-10/7 | All Day
Downtown - Lansing, MI
$7
Paula Poundstone
10/2 | 7:30 p.m.
Wharton Center for Performing Arts - 750 E Shae Lane, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Ledge Fall Festival
10/3 | 10 a.m.
Jaycee Park - 525 E River Street, Grand Ledge, MI
Free
Downtown Lansing Zombie Walk
10/3 | 3 p.m.
Impression 5 Science Center - 200 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
Free
Upper Peninsula
Keweenaw Plaidurday Celebration
10/2 | 11:30 a.m.
Houghton High School Football Field - 1603 Gundlack Road, Houghton, MI
Free
Canal Colors Festival
10/1-10/4 | All Day
Downtown - Houghton, MI
Free
Isle Royale Sea Planes Fall Colors Tour
10/1-10/10 | All Day
Isle Royale, MI
$120
FolkLife Festival
10/2-10/4 | All Day
1401 Presque Isle Avenue, Marquette, MI
Free