Campaign cracks down on drivers who don't stop for school buses with flashing red lights

This week, starting on Monday, local and state law enforcement will run a coordinated campaign targeting drivers who don't stop for a school bus flashing its red lights.

Michigan State Police spokesperson Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez said it's a very serious offense that risks the lives of children — and the consequences reflect that.

"It's a high fine between $200 and $500 dollars, depending on the jurisdiction of the court," Gonzalez said. "And it's a three-point assessment on your driver's license. So your driver's license gets hit, now the insurance company knows about it, and so there goes up your rate."

State law requires a driver to stop at least 20 feet away from a school bus with its red lights on, whether the driver is behind the bus, or approaching it from the opposite lane. The driver can continue moving their vehicle once the bus driver has turned off the red lights.

The state will reimburse local and state police for overtime costs associated with the campaign.

Gonzalez said the tactics used vary from city to city. Officers may be assigned to follow buses, or police departments could schedule more more patrols where violations have been occurring or where parents have reported frequent violations.

"Or, we've done this before, we put a trooper on the bus, and we have a lead car somewhere following, and if we see a violation we call it out, and that vehicle is stopped and issued a citation," he said.

Kids usually get a kick out of that last one, said Gonzalez.

A one-day survey, conducted by 1,738 Michigan school bus drivers in May 2026, reported 950 incidents where a motorist passed a school bus illegally, MSP said.

