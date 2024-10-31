Detroit Public Schools hopes that money for students can increase student literacy

Some Detroit high school students have the opportunity to earn $2,000 for attending after-school literacy tutoring at their school.

Misha Stallworth West, who chairs the Detroit Board of Education's policy committee, said the program will set students up for success.

"The opportunity to take time in an after school program to solidify your foundation for that next phase in your life and be compensated is really meaningful," she said.

Stallworth West also said the promise of compensation can help draw in students who would benefit from literacy help but would normally need to work after school.

"These are students who may be pulled in different directions because they have economic responsibilities in their household or maybe they're trying to save money for college or for the next thing in their lives," she said.

This tutoring, provided by trained district employees, is designed to fill any gaps that the students have in reading.

The sessions start in November. They will be one-on-one or in small groups, and students must meet strict attendance requirements to qualify for the money.

The district said about $1.6 million was allocated for the project based on the estimated participation of 600 students.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is Michigan’s largest public education system.