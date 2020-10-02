Stateside: No mask mandate at the Capitol; children’s illustrator; EEE vaccine for horses
Today on Stateside, COVID-19 hits home with Michigan’s Republican leaders. We hear from two journalists about how the lack of a mask mandate at the Michigan state Capitol hampers work in the legislature. Also, a veterinarian weighs in on the cheap vaccine that can prevent Eastern Equine Encephalitis in horses--if owners choose to use it. Plus, an artist on bringing texture to children’s book illustrations.
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Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.
Legislative leaders resist a mask mandate at the Capitol, even as COVID-19 spreads among their members
- Chad Livengood is a senior editor at Crain’s Detroit Business.
- Zoe Clark is Program Director at Michigan Radio.
Illustrator Heidi Woodward Sheffield talks about adding texture to kids’ imaginations
- Heidi Woodward Sheffield is an illustrator and children's book author from Northville. Her books include Brick by Brick, which she also wrote, and Are Your Stars Like My Stars? by Leslie Helakoski.
Why all horses aren’t getting a cheap and effective EEE vaccine
- Dr. Elizabeth Carr is an associate professor of large animal clinical sciences at Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
Attention apple aficionados: mid-season Empires are a must for your mouth
- Noah Ovshinsky is news director of Wisconsin Public Radio, a native Michigander, and an apple farmer.