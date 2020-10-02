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Stateside: No mask mandate at the Capitol; children’s illustrator; EEE vaccine for horses

Michigan Public | By Stateside Staff
Published October 2, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
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Even as more lawmakers contract COVID-19, face masks are still not required at the Michigan state Capitol. But men can be denied entrance to the House chamber if they're not wearing a necktie, reporter Chad Livengood said.

Today on Stateside, COVID-19 hits home with Michigan’s Republican leaders. We hear from two journalists about how the lack of a mask mandate at the Michigan state Capitol hampers work in the legislature. Also, a veterinarian weighs in on the cheap vaccine that can prevent Eastern Equine Encephalitis in horses--if owners choose to use it. Plus, an artist on bringing texture to children’s book illustrations.

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Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Legislative leaders resist a mask mandate at the Capitol, even as COVID-19 spreads among their members

SS_20201002_Livengood_Clark_Masks.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Chad Livengood and Zoe Clark

  • Chad Livengood is a senior editor at Crain’s Detroit Business.
  • Zoe Clark is Program Director at Michigan Radio.

Illustrator Heidi Woodward Sheffield talks about adding texture to kids’ imaginations

SS_20201002_Sheffield_Illustrator.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Heidi Woodward Sheffield

  • Heidi Woodward Sheffield is an illustrator and children's book author from Northville. Her books include Brick by Brick, which she also wrote, and Are Your Stars Like My Stars? by Leslie Helakoski.

Why all horses aren’t getting a cheap and effective EEE vaccine

SS_20201002_Carr_EEE_Horse_Vaccine.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Dr. Elizabeth Carr

  • Dr. Elizabeth Carr is an associate professor of large animal clinical sciences at Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Attention apple aficionados: mid-season Empires are a must for your mouth

SS_20201002_Ovshinsky_Empire_Apples.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Noah Ovshinsky

  • Noah Ovshinsky is news director of Wisconsin Public Radio, a native Michigander, and an apple farmer.
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Health children's booksapplesStatesideRonna Romney McDanielillustratorsbeau lafaveEEECOVID-19masksDonald Trump
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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