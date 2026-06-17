Michigan Agriculture officials say they are taking "decisive action" against the New World Screwworm

Michigan agriculture officials are taking steps to respond to a growing problem with livestock in New Mexico and Texas.

The problem is the New World Screwworm.

It’s not actually a worm. It’s parasitic fly. he fly’s larvae burrow into and feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, including humans. The current infestation has been detected in cattle, goats and sheep.

The fly has not been found in Michigan.

New World Screwworm was eradicated in the U.S. in the 1960’s, but occasionally an infestation crosses over from Mexico or Central America.

Starting this week, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) will block animal imports from infested areas. Animals from other parts of Texas and New Mexico will need a veterinary inspection and a state approval permit.

Dr. Tim Boring serves is the Director for MDARD. Talking to reporters Wednesday, Boring said the state is taking decisive action, adding “none of this takes us by surprise.”

“This is not a disease. This is a pest,” said Boring. “This is not a food safety concern in any of the ways we might typically associate with animal diseases.”

He says MDARD is in close coordination with the livestock industry. Boring said the new regulations will stay in place for the duration of this “heightened period.”

Michigan is among a growing number of states taking precautions to slow or prevent the spread of New World Screwworm.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Farm Bureau insists beef and other meat remains safe to eat.

“New World Screwworm presents a low threat to human health, and there are multiple treatment and prevention methods that have been approved in recent months to help protect our nation’s livestock,” said Pierce Bennett, Michigan Farm Bureau livestock specialist, in a written statement.

The Michigan Farm Bureau says the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing nearly $1 billion into fighting New World Screwworm in Mexico and preventing further outbreaks in the U.S.