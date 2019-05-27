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Amash to hold town hall in Grand Rapids

Michigan Public | By Bryce Huffman
Published May 27, 2019 at 12:37 PM EDT
Congressman Justin Amash
Lindsey Smith
/
Michigan Radio
Congressman Justin Amash

Congressman Justin Amash is holding a town hall meeting in Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

The town hall will be held at 5:30 pm at Grand Rapids Christian High School.  

The meeting will be the first time the Republican Congressman speaks directly to his constituents after he recently made headlines by being the first member of his party to accuse President Donald Trump of impeachable conduct.

Amash laid out in a lengthy Twitter thread everything he believes President Trump has done during the Russia probe that could get him impeached.

While several Democrats have been calling for Trump’s impeachment since he was inaugurated, Amash is the lone member of the GOP to echo these claims.

Trump responded by saying he’s never been a fan of Amash and called him "a loser".

The two have had public disagreements before. In 2017, the man in charge of Trump’s official Twitter account took jabs at Amash and called for voters to elect someone else in the primary.

Amash hasn’t released any specifics about what he will talk about in his town hall on Tuesday, but in a press release he says he will focus on matters under consideration in Congress.
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News Donald TrumpJustin Amashgopimpeachment
Bryce Huffman
Bryce Huffman was Michigan Radio’s West Michigan Reporter and host of Same Same Different. He is currently a reporter for Bridge Detroit.
See stories by Bryce Huffman
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