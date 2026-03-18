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It's Just Politics

A Lansing roundup: ballot proposal folds, “fake electors” lawsuit threat

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published March 18, 2026 at 2:25 PM EDT
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Michigan Capitol building in Lansing
A ballot proposal to tax the wealthy folds, Michigan’s “fake electors” threaten a lawsuit, and could future primary election dates change?

A ballot proposal to tax the wealthy for schools decides to call it quits, Michigan’s so-called “fake electors” threaten to sue Attorney General Dana Nessel, and could we see the dates of our primary elections change in future years? It was a busy week in Lansing, so The Detroit News’ Craig Mauger and Beth LeBlanc join It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to break down the news.

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It's Just Politics It's Just Politicsfake electorsInvest in MI kidsballot proposalsMichigan Capitollansing townshipcraig maugerDana Nessel
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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
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