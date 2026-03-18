A Lansing roundup: ballot proposal folds, “fake electors” lawsuit threat

A ballot proposal to tax the wealthy for schools decides to call it quits, Michigan’s so-called “fake electors” threaten to sue Attorney General Dana Nessel, and could we see the dates of our primary elections change in future years? It was a busy week in Lansing, so The Detroit News’ Craig Mauger and Beth LeBlanc join It’s Just Politics’ Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to break down the news.

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