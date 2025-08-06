© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT
Guest host Zoe Clark heard from a former Congresswoman about how Canadian wildfire smoke is impacting Michigan air quality – and what elected officials should do about it.

Plus, the inaugural Mini Black Zine Fair Detroit is taking place on August 9. The event’s organizers discuss the relevance of zine culture in the Black community in the digital age.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jim Haywood, senior meteorologist at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
  • Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner
  • Neta Bomani, Black Zine Fair NYC Co-founder & Organizer
  • saylem celeste, Black Zine Fair Detroit Organizer
  • Triniti Watson, Black Zine Fair Detroit Organizer
Tags
Stateside On Air Detroit2025 Detroit Mayor RaceAnn ArborCanadian WildfireswildfiresAir Qualitysocial justicemedia
Latest Episodes