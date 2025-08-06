Stateside: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Guest host Zoe Clark heard from a former Congresswoman about how Canadian wildfire smoke is impacting Michigan air quality – and what elected officials should do about it.
Plus, the inaugural Mini Black Zine Fair Detroit is taking place on August 9. The event’s organizers discuss the relevance of zine culture in the Black community in the digital age.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Jim Haywood, senior meteorologist at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
- Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner
- Neta Bomani, Black Zine Fair NYC Co-founder & Organizer
- saylem celeste, Black Zine Fair Detroit Organizer
- Triniti Watson, Black Zine Fair Detroit Organizer