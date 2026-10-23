© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
That's What They Say

TWTS: A healthy dose of healthy language

By Anne Curzan,
Rebecca Hector
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:36 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
This image features the title of the podcast "That's What They Say," written in a playful, black cursive font. The title is set against a light beige background and is decorated with various-sized speech bubbles in shades of blue and red. Small, black hand-drawn stars or sparkles are scattered around the text and bubbles. Below the main title, the names of the hosts, "with Anne Curzan & Rebecca Hector," are written in a smaller, simpler font.

A healthy dose of salt may not sound like a particularly healthy choice. For many of us, it just sounds like a lot of salt. That's because "healthy" has come to mean more than just being in good physical shape.

So, how did a word associated with good health come to describe something substantial or sizable?

"Healthy" dates to the late 1400s, when it referred to being in good physical condition. By the late 1500s, it could also describe good mental or spiritual health. Then, speakers starting using "healthy" to describe an appetite, one that indicated someone was in good health.

That's how other things that were robust or sizable became "healthy."

That shift is evident in expressions like a "healthy dose of skepticism" or a "healthy respect for the law." Depending on the context, "healthy" can mean something appropriate or fitting, or it can suggest a considerable amount. Not every healthy dose is necessarily healthy in the literal sense.

The word "wellness" has undergone its own evolution. Although it dates back to the 1600s, its meaning broadened in the 1950s to encompass not just the absence of illness, but positive physical, mental and spiritual health. For more on "wellness," "healthy," and other words we use to talk about well-being, listen to the audio above.

Tags
That's What They Say That's What They Saylanguage
Stay Connected
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button