After Thanksgiving, the refrigerator can become a collection of odds and ends: a little cranberry sauce, a few spoonfuls of mashed potatoes, and whatever else didn’t make it onto the dinner table. But the phrase "odds and ends" has a history of its own, and it may have started with just the ends.

"Odds and ends" dates back to the mid-1700s, referring to miscellaneous things, fragments, or remnants. Its predecessor, "odd ends," appears much earlier, as far back as 1567. In that usage, “ends” meant leftover pieces, while “odd” meant something extra or out of the ordinary.

English has plenty of other expressions for assorted odds and ends, including the British phrases "bits and bobs," "bits and bats," "odds and sods," and "odds and bobs."

Another similar phrase, "bits and pieces," may not be quite as interchangeable with "odds and ends" as it seems. "Bits and pieces" can refer to literal fragments of something broken or taken apart, but they can also describe doing something little by little. Sometimes, they simply mean the miscellaneous things you pick up along the way.

There’s also a word for those random leftovers and stray items you may not be familiar with: oddment. This noun can refer to a remnant or miscellaneous article. It might be useful when describing the contents of a cluttered shelf, a junk drawer, or, after Thanksgiving, the refrigerator.

To hear more about the words we use for life's leftovers, listen to the audio above.