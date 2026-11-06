© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
That's What They Say

TWTS: When a wave becomes a tsunami

By Rebecca Hector,
Anne Curzan
Published November 6, 2026 at 6:26 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
This image features the title of the podcast "That's What They Say," written in a playful, black cursive font. The title is set against a light beige background and is decorated with various-sized speech bubbles in shades of blue and red. Small, black hand-drawn stars or sparkles are scattered around the text and bubbles. Below the main title, the names of the hosts, "with Anne Curzan & Rebecca Hector," are written in a smaller, simpler font.

The midterm election coverage included plenty of talk about waves and even tsunamis. But while the political kind may have dominated the headlines, "tsunami" refers to something far more destructive than a political shift.

Before tsunami showed up in English, speakers used "tidal wave." The phrase dates back to at least 1715, when it referred to waves connected to the tides. By the mid-1800s, it was also being used to describe massive ocean waves caused by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions — what we now call tsunamis.

Tsunami came into English in the late 1800s. Early newspaper accounts often included an explanation for readers unfamiliar with the term, describing a tsunami as a “sea wave” or “earthquake wave.” Its use became much more common in the early 2000s, particularly following the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004.

By the 1970s, "tsunami" had also started appearing in figurative expressions. Today, news coverage uses it to describe everything from political shifts to surges of anger, racism, data, and support.

The New York Times this week published an article about the response in Japan to the use of "tsunami" to describe this week's “blue wave.” As you might expect, not everyone is comfortable using a term associated with catastrophic destruction to describe political movements, including a so-called “blue tsunami.”

There's also the question of pronunciation. The Japanese pronunciation includes a “t” at the beginning, but English speakers often drop it. Both pronunciations appear in many dictionaries, reflecting the way borrowed words often adapt to the language that adopts them.

To hear more about "tsunami," including its pronunciation, listen to the audio above.

Tags
That's What They Say That's What They Saylanguage
Stay Connected
Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button