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That's What They Say

TWTS: A phrase made from "scratch"

By Anne Curzan,
Rebecca Hector
Published October 30, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT
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This image features the title of the podcast "That's What They Say," written in a playful, black cursive font. The title is set against a light beige background and is decorated with various-sized speech bubbles in shades of blue and red. Small, black hand-drawn stars or sparkles are scattered around the text and bubbles. Below the main title, the names of the hosts, "with Anne Curzan & Rebecca Hector," are written in a smaller, simpler font.

When you make something "from scratch," you're starting with the basics. Whether it's baking a cake, making soup or building a business, the phrase suggests there's nothing already in place to give you a head start. But where does the "scratch" come from?

Our listener Tom Gryn sent us a couple of theories of its origin: "Is it to satisfy an itch to solve a problem, or lining at the starting line in a race?"

As much as we like the "scratching an itch" theory, Gryn's race theory is much closer. The expression does come from sports, where a "scratch" was a line drawn on the ground to mark a starting point. In boxing, for example, competitors had to come up to the scratch to show they were ready to fight. The term also appeared in cricket, bicycle racing and golf.

By the 19th century, "starting from scratch" had taken on a broader meaning: beginning without an advantage. In golf, a "scratch golfer" was one who played without a handicap. Eventually, the phrase moved beyond sports to describe starting with nothing.

The cooking-related meaning came later, gaining popularity in the 1940s as prepared foods became more common. With canned soup and boxed cake mixes on grocery shelves, there was suddenly a distinction between making something from scratch and relying on a prepared mix.

And while scratch-made might sound a little awkward to some ears, the meaning is clear: no shortcuts, no head start, just starting from the beginning. To hear more about the history of from scratch in this week's segment of That's What They Say.

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Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
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