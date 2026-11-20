“Deadbeat” can describe someone who’s exhausted and ready to collapse, or someone who’s irresponsible, unreliable, and maybe even a little shady. The word has taken on some pretty different meanings over the years, depending on whether you're describing how you feel after a long day or someone who owes you money.

The word "beat," meaning tired or exhausted, dates back to the early 1800s. Add "dead" as an intensifier, as in “dead certain,” and you get "dead beat." One of the earliest recorded uses, from 1811, described a boxer who had been beaten so badly, he was left lying on the ground, dead beat.

Over time, "beat" picked up other meanings, including cheating, taking advantage of someone, and being irresponsible or disreputable. By the Civil War era, deadbeat was being used to describe a lazy or unreliable person, particularly someone who couldn't or wouldn't repay debts. Eventually, the term became a noun for the person themselves.

Today, "deadbeat" can carry some serious weight, especially when describing an absent or irresponsible parent. But it can also be used much more casually, as a joking way to describe someone who, for example, keeps forgetting to return a library book or return a call to a friend.

The difference between a deadbeat dad and a deadbeat library patron is considerable, though neither is likely to be winning any awards for responsibility.

For more on the history and changing meaning of "deadbeat," listen to the audio above.