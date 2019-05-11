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Best-selling author brings presidential campaign to Michigan

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published May 11, 2019 at 2:01 PM EDT
steve carmody
/
Michigan Radio

Marianne Williamson is the rare presidential candidate a lot of people know, but many of them don’t know she’s running for president.

Williamson is a well-known author of best-selling books on spirituality, including her new book the Politics of Love. She has more than 2 million Twitter followers, but she is not yet showing up on presidential polls.

At a church in Harper Woods, Williamson spoke about the need to counter today’s negative politics.

“They harness fear and hatred for political purposes,” Williamson told her audience. “We need to harness our love for politics purposes.”

Williamson supports universal health care, lowering the voting age to 16, and reparations for African-Americans.

She’ll have another event in Detroit on Monday. 
Tags
Politics & Government Joe BidenDonald TrumpBernie SandersElection 2020tom perezPete ButtigiegdemocratsAmy Klobucharmichigan presidential primarymarianne williamson
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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