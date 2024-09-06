Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., off Michigan ballot (for now)
Updated: September 6, 2024 at 3:26 PM EDT
The state will appeal an order to remove Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s name from the state's general election ballot to the Michigan Supreme Court. A spokesperson says the Michigan Secretary of State will file its appeal today to get a decision in time to meet deadlines to get absentee ballots in the mail to overseas and military voters.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is off Michigan’s presidential election ballot. The Michigan Court of Appeals reversed a lower court today and held it’s not too late for state election officials to grant Kennedy’s request to remove his name. This comes after Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign last month and threw his support behind former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.
Kennedy was nominated by the Natural Law Party of Michigan. The Michigan Attorney General’s office is reviewing the decision. The state would have to file an emergency appeal to get a ruling today from the Michigan Supreme Court to meet ballot deadlines.