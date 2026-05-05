State Senate District 35 special election results

After 16 months without representation in the state Senate, voters in a competitive Central Michigan district will decide control of the chamber on Tuesday in a special election to fill the seat last held by Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet, who's now a congresswoman.

Michigan Democrats won a state government trifecta in 2022 — control of the governorship and both chambers of the state Legislature — but they lost the state House in 2024 and now cling to a 19-18 state Senate majority. A Republican victory on Tuesday would deadlock the body at 19 senators each.

While the state constitution allows Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II to break ties, Republicans could still block measures by withholding votes and preventing Democrats from reaching the 20-vote threshold required to pass legislation.

The nominees for the seat are Democrat Chedrick Greene, Republican Jason Tunney and Libertarian Ali Sledz.

Full story >>