Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, April 19, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 20, 2024 at 12:48 AM EDT

On this Stateside episode, we learned about a lawsuit filed by mobile home residents in federal court. The Michigan litigants claim anti-trust violations as private equity firms have been buying up trailer parks and increasing the cost of rent. Then, a Kalamazoo artist and painter discussed a recent piece that's been on display at Grosse Pointe North High School. The work has touched a nerve and sparked conversations within the affluent community. Closing the show, we followed researchers on Lake Superior who are trying to revive the population of a formerly common Great Lakes fish called the Kiyi.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rose White, economic reporter for MLive
  • Titus Kaphar, Kalamazoo artist
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Interlochen Public Radio's podcast Points North
  • Ellie Katz, producer of "The Quest for Kiyi" episode of Points North
Tags
Stateside mobile homePrivate equity firms anti-trustlawsuitfederal lawsuitartistMichigan artistsBlack artistsKalamazoolake superiorGreat Lakes fishGreat Lakesnon-native species
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
