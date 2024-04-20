Stateside: Friday, April 19, 2024

On this Stateside episode, we learned about a lawsuit filed by mobile home residents in federal court. The Michigan litigants claim anti-trust violations as private equity firms have been buying up trailer parks and increasing the cost of rent. Then, a Kalamazoo artist and painter discussed a recent piece that's been on display at Grosse Pointe North High School. The work has touched a nerve and sparked conversations within the affluent community. Closing the show, we followed researchers on Lake Superior who are trying to revive the population of a formerly common Great Lakes fish called the Kiyi.

