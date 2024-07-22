Stateside: Monday, July 22, 2024

On this episode of Stateside, President Joe Biden officially dropped out of the race for president Sunday. In addition to announcing his withdrawal from this year’s presidential election, Biden has expressed his support and endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris. However, many questions still remain unanswered on where the Democratic Party now stands after this news and ahead of the Democratic National Convention happening in August.

Next, we heard about how thousands of Donald Trump's supporters gathered in Grand Rapids Saturday for the former president's first rally since an assassination attempt at a Trump rally a week earlier in Pennsylvania.

Then, Michigan State University law school lecturer and retired elections attorney John Pirich clarified what Michigan’s election laws say about this political moment, while also answering the questions of whether Michigan's February primary votes mean anything in a newly reshaped presidential race, and whether delegates could make another choice at the Democrats’ national convention in Chicago next month.

Lastly, we had a roundtable conversation about President Biden’s endorsement for VP Harris, and how it will be received in Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

