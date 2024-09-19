Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024
On today's Stateside, host April Baer spoke with Kristen and Jeff Roberts of the Miles Jeffrey Roberts Foundation. The group supports teen athletes who are struggling with mental health.
Then, we took a trip to multi-disciplinary artist Tiff Massey's studio in Detroit to hear about her practice and her upcoming solo exhibit at the DIA.
Concluding the show, we spoke with a "MexiRican Grand Rapidian" whose new book chronicles the history of the growing Spanish speaking communities that have made West Michigan their home for generations.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Kristen Roberts, co-founder of the Miles Jeffrey Roberts Foundation
- Jeff Roberts, co-founder of the Miles Jeffrey Roberts Foundation
- Tiff Massey, Detroit artist, sculptor, metalsmith
- Delia Fernández-Jones, author of Making the MexiRican City: Migration, Placemaking, and Activism in Grand Rapids, Michigan and associate professor of history at Michigan State University