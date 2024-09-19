Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024

On today's Stateside, host April Baer spoke with Kristen and Jeff Roberts of the Miles Jeffrey Roberts Foundation. The group supports teen athletes who are struggling with mental health.

Then, we took a trip to multi-disciplinary artist Tiff Massey's studio in Detroit to hear about her practice and her upcoming solo exhibit at the DIA.

Concluding the show, we spoke with a "MexiRican Grand Rapidian" whose new book chronicles the history of the growing Spanish speaking communities that have made West Michigan their home for generations.

