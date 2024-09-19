© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published September 19, 2024 at 5:38 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, host April Baer spoke with Kristen and Jeff Roberts of the Miles Jeffrey Roberts Foundation. The group supports teen athletes who are struggling with mental health.

Then, we took a trip to multi-disciplinary artist Tiff Massey's studio in Detroit to hear about her practice and her upcoming solo exhibit at the DIA.

Concluding the show, we spoke with a "MexiRican Grand Rapidian" whose new book chronicles the history of the growing Spanish speaking communities that have made West Michigan their home for generations.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kristen Roberts, co-founder of the Miles Jeffrey Roberts Foundation
  • Jeff Roberts, co-founder of the Miles Jeffrey Roberts Foundation
  • Tiff Massey, Detroit artist, sculptor, metalsmith
  • Delia Fernández-Jones, author of Making the MexiRican City: Migration, Placemaking, and Activism in Grand Rapids, Michigan and associate professor of history at Michigan State University
Tags
Stateside high school athletesstudent athletesteensteen healthmental healthmental illnesscommunity mental healthmentalhealthwashtenaw countysculptureDetroitDIAthe diaDetroit Institute of ArtsDetroit artGrand RapidsGrand Rapids historyCity of Grand RapidsLatinos
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content