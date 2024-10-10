Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

As election day draws nearer, Michigan voters will be choosing two justices to serve on the state Supreme Court. Current Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden will be one of the four on the ballot this November. We hear her conversation with Michigan Public’s Morning Edition host Doug Tribou, about her running to finish the remaining four years of her original eight-year term.

Next, recently, the Michigan chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, also known as CAIR, has requested a federal office with governance authority on universities to investigate the University of Michigan. The request was put in for the university’s actions to ensure students and faculty are free from a hostile environment, amid this year’s protests over Israel’s war with Hamas.

Then, we heard a report on how too many apples might be a problem for Michigan's apple growers.

Lastly, we hear the second episode of Stateside’s limited series podcast What the Vote?, which examines what is changing in conservatism nationwide through the lens of Ottawa County politics, while also seeing how conservative Gen-Zs are finding a place for themselves in the 2024 GOP.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

