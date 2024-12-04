Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024

In today’s edition of Stateside, this week the Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case about whether undocumented immigrants are able to receive lost wages when they are injured at work. David Muraskin, a managing director for Litigation at FarmSTAND, who is representing the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center talked with Stateside about the case. Then, we hear about the Detroit Peoples’ Food Co-op, and how a collection of Detroiters have been working together since 2006 to make the co-op a reality.

