Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published December 4, 2024 at 5:25 PM EST

In today’s edition of Stateside, this week the Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case about whether undocumented immigrants are able to receive lost wages when they are injured at work. David Muraskin, a managing director for Litigation at FarmSTAND, who is representing the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center talked with Stateside about the case. Then, we hear about the Detroit Peoples’ Food Co-op, and how a collection of Detroiters have been working together since 2006 to make the co-op a reality.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • David Muraskin, Managing Director for Litigation at FarmSTAND
  • Malik Yakini, food advocate and progenitor of the Detroit Peoples’ Food Co-op
Stateside Undocumented Workersimmigrantsworker's compensationDetroitfood securityhealthy foodfood systemlocal foods
