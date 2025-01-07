© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 7, 2025 at 12:28 PM EST

Today on Stateside, we talked to Autumn Haagsma, assistant director of the Michigan Geological Survey at Western Michigan University, and Chad Deering, geochemist, petrologist, volcanologist and professor at Michigan Technological University, about their work in carbon capture to reduce global warming and the logistics.

Then, we revisited a conversation with Tonya Mosley, Emmy award-winning journalist and cohost of Fresh Air, and Antonio Wiley, executive producer of She Has A Name, about their podcast chronicling the disappearance of Anita Wiley in the 1980s.

We closed the show with a visit to Hamtramck Disneyland and a conversation with Renee Willoughby, artist-in-residence at the site, and Sean Bieri, artist and board member with Hatch, about what they intend to do with the space, local perceptions and how they discovered it.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Autumn Haagsma, assistant director of the Michigan Geological Survey at Western Michigan University
  • Chad Deering, geochemist, petrologist, volcanologist and professor at Michigan Technological University
  • Tonya Mosley, Emmy award-winning journalist; cohost of Fresh Air; founder of TMI Productions
  • Antonio Wiley, executive producer of She Has A Name
  • Renee Willoughby, artist-in-residence at the Hamtramck Disneyland site
  • Sean Bieri, artist and Board Member with Hatch
Tags
Stateside climate changecarbon captureScienceuniversity researchwestern michigan universitypodcastDetroithamtramckMichigan artistsArtists
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content