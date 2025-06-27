Stateside: Friday, June 27, 2025
First, a conversation with Bridge Michigan’s Kelly House about the decline of whitefish in the Great Lakes. She wrote a series of articles covering the issue and the species’ importance to Michigan traditions.
Then, we heard from University of Michigan professor Timothy Cernak and a Gila monster named Pebbles. Pebbles doesn’t have much to say, but reptile curator Xavier Edwards tells us more about her and the infection Cernak is helping her fight.
Plus, a discussion of this summer’s Shakespeare in the Arb, a long-running Ann Arbor tradition. This is the last weekend to see “The Merry Wives of Windsor” this year.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Kelly House, environment reporter at Bridge Michigan
- Timothy Cernak, assistant professor of medicinal chemistry, College of Pharmacy at the University of Michigan
- Xavier Edwards, reptile curator and assistant head curator at the Creature Conservancy
- Steve Marsh, head curator at the Creature Conservancy
- Pebbles, Gila monster and resident at the Creature Conservancy
- Graham Atkin, co-director of Shakespeare in the Arb