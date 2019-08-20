Stateside: Oakland County’s new executive; treaties and tribal lands; Planned Parenthood changes

Today on Stateside, Planned Parenthood withdraws from Title X which funds services for 42,000 patients in Michigan. Plus, new Oakland County County Executive Dave Coulter is the first Democrat in 27 years.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

New Oakland County executive outlines key priorities in post-Patterson era

SS_20190820_Coulter_New_Oakland_Co_Exec.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Dave Coulter Listen • 10:35

For the first time in 27 years, Oakland County has a Democrat as county executive. Dave Coulter was sworn-in Monday to serve out the remainder of the late L. Brooks Patterson's term until the end of 2020. That capped several weeks of chaotic political jockeying after Patterson's death from pancreatic cancer. Brand-new Oakland County Executive Coulter talks about the turnover process and his priorities.

CMU project uses dance to teach science

SS_20190820_CMU_Team_Hyena_Puppet.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Heather Trommer-Beardslee and Wiline Pangle Listen • 14:13

Anyone who's gone through a biology class has sat through the lecture on cell division. CMU biologist Wiline Pangle and Heather Trommer-Beardslee, director of the University Theatre Dance Company, have created a lesson plan that portrays biological functions through the art of dance.

Book review: Rick Bailey transforms the stuff of daily life into occasions for wonder

SS_20190820_Freeman_Bailey_book_review.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Rick Bailey Listen • 3:32

Rick Bailey, a now-retired professor who taught writing at Henry Ford Community College for 38 years, has published a new collection of essays called “The Enjoy Agenda: At Home and Abroad” that is part memoir, part travelogue. Stateside’s John Freeman brings us this review.

What’s next for tribe that lost ruling for reservation to include Petoskey, Charlevoix

ss_20190820_fletcher_tribal_lawsuit_.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Matthew Fletcher Listen • 9:47

Last week, a federal judge ruled against the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians in a lawsuit seeking to affirm the boundaries of its reservation. The tribe argued that a treaty from 1855 established a 337-square mile reservation on lands that include the cities of Petoskey, Charlevoix, and Harbor Springs. Matthew Fletcher is the director of the Indigenous Law and Policy Center at Michigan State University. He breaks down the lawsuit, the judge's decision and what this means for tribal treaty rights in Michigan going forward.

Planned Parenthood of MI to lose 20 percent of budget with Title X pullout

SS_20190820_Carpentier_Planned_Parenthood_Mich.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Lori Carpentier Listen • 8:42

Planned Parenthood says its decision to leave the federal Title X program could affect health care for millions of Americans, including over 42,000 here in Michigan. The group announced it's leaving the program rather than comply with new Trump Administration rules that prohibit it from providing abortion referrals to patients. Lori Carpentier, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan talks about what this means for patients in Michigan.