Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published September 24, 2025 at 9:44 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Corewell Health, alongside the University of Michigan Health, has rescinded gender-affirming care for youth patients, citing pressures from the Trump administration. Michigan mother Tess Miller opened a conversation on how Corewell Health's walk-back affects her son and her family. She was joined by another parent who shared similar experiences. Also, Rhiannon Giddens, an author, scholar and banjoist, wrote an upcoming book, titled "When the World's on Fire: How a Powerless Underclass Made the Powerful Music that Made America." She spoke with us about the work, an account of country/folk music, race and class in American history.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Tess Miller, mother of a transgender child and flautist
  • Rhiannon Giddens, author, scholar, banjoist of the Carolina Chocolate Drops and songwriter
