Stateside: Friday, Nov. 13, 2025

First, we learned more about Windsor’s increase in measles cases. Canada has recently been removed from a select group of countries that have eliminated measles.

Then, we aired an episode of Points North about an ecological catastrophe created overseas by a fish species native to the Great Lakes. The bluegill has wreaked havoc on Japan ever since the emperor brought several back with him in the 1970s.

And, a feature from WDET about the “muck” created by harmful algae in Lake St. Clair. Senior host Pat Batcheller explained how scientists are trying to clean up the gunk.

Then, a recent book about the rise of billionaires. Author Chuck Collins explained how mass wealth concentrated in a few people has created global instability.

Finally, WKAR’s Sophia Saliby explored how Michigan’s Indigenous nations harvest wild rice (manoomin) in the fall.

