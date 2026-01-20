Stateside: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026
First on the show, a conversation on how the way we commemorate MLK Day and how that might change amidst shifting attitudes towards DEI within President Donald Trump's second administration.
Then, more on the origin of ranch and pizza, a Michigan specialty, with Laura Weber Davis, "Stateside" executive producer. Also, Peg Watson, Michigan Public's operations manager, sat down with "Morning Edition" Host Doug Tribou to discuss her over four decade career in review for her last day with the station. Plus, an essay on support and growth comparing the monstera plant to our own lives from Writer Tamar Charney.
And, Journalist David Dennis Jr. spoke about collaborating with his father, David Dennis Sr., a civil rights activist and freedom rider, for their book, “The Movement Made Us."
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Stephen Henderson, longtime Detroit journalist, founder of Bridge Detroit and host of "American Black Journal" on Detroit PBS
- Laura Weber Davis, executive producer of "Stateside"
- Peg Watson, operations manager for Michigan Public
- Tamar Charney, writer and NPR consultant
- David Dennis Jr., journalist and author of “The Movement Made Us”