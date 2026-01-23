© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026

By Stateside Staff
January 22, 2026
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First, Michigan State Police provided tips on how to stay safe on the roads in wintry weather. There’s more snow and colder temperatures expected in the coming week and driving during Michigan’s winters is not for the faint of heart.

And, the Detroit-area musicians who created the iconic Dittrich Furs jingle chatted about the difference between writing a jingle and composing a song.

Then, a story from Interlochen Public Radio about how houseless residents of Traverse City are wintering outside after a local crackdown on encampments.

Finally, we heard from Michigan Public’s new senior environment reporter, Kate Furby. She’s an established science and environment journalist who holds a Ph.D. in marine biology. Her work can be found on NPR, National Geographic, the Washington Post, Inside Climate News and Scientific American magazine.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police First Lieutenant and public information officer
  • Dan Yessian, commercial composer
  • Ohad Wilner, musician and producer
  • Maxwell Howard, IPR reporter
  • Kate Furby, senior environment reporter at Michigan Public
Stateside On Air winter weatherdrivingroad safetyDetroitTraverse Citymusic writinghomelessnesshomeless shelter
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
Latest Episodes