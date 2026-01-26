© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published January 26, 2026 at 8:51 AM EST
The Dish with Mercedes Mejia

First on the show, state Senator Dayna Polehanki discusses a measure that would ban cellphones in K-12 classrooms. Polehanki is a former high school teacher and has seen the negative effects phones have on the learning environment. The bills are heading to Governor Whitmer to become state law.

Then, we learned how Adrian College became national champions at a favorite Midwestern yard game from Coach Maxwell Benedict. Champion student athlete Alex Weaver discussed how this isn't the same as the cornhole set in your garage.

Also, we sat down with Stephanie Gandulla, resource protection coordinator at Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, to dive into an international film festival spotlighting ocean and Great Lakes films. Plus, a new film follows Surfboard Businessowner and Surfing Enthusiast Josh Weisfeld, who relocated to Michigan from Hawaii after the 2023 Lahaina wildfires; Filmmaker Zach Irving and Josh spoke with us about Michigan's changing surf culture.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Senator Dayna Polehanki (D), ) representing the 5th district, former English teacher and two time Teacher of the Year
  • Coach Maxwell Benedict, head cornhole coach at Adrian College
  • Alex Weaver, student athlete, champion cornhole player at Adrian College
  • Stephanie Gandulla, resource protection coordinator at Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, coordinator of the Thunder Bay International Film Festival
  • Zach Irving, documentary filmmaker, "Saltfree Stoke"
  • Josh Weisfeld, surfer and board shaper
