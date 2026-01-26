Stateside: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026

First on the show, state Senator Dayna Polehanki discusses a measure that would ban cellphones in K-12 classrooms. Polehanki is a former high school teacher and has seen the negative effects phones have on the learning environment. The bills are heading to Governor Whitmer to become state law.

Then, we learned how Adrian College became national champions at a favorite Midwestern yard game from Coach Maxwell Benedict. Champion student athlete Alex Weaver discussed how this isn't the same as the cornhole set in your garage.

Also, we sat down with Stephanie Gandulla, resource protection coordinator at Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, to dive into an international film festival spotlighting ocean and Great Lakes films. Plus, a new film follows Surfboard Businessowner and Surfing Enthusiast Josh Weisfeld, who relocated to Michigan from Hawaii after the 2023 Lahaina wildfires; Filmmaker Zach Irving and Josh spoke with us about Michigan's changing surf culture.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: