Michigan Public’s Doug Tribou receives Salute to Excellence Award from the NABJ

Michigan Public is thrilled to share that Doug Tribou was recognized with a Salute to Excellence Award from the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). This award recognizes the Best Feature in the category of Radio – Top 15 Markets. Doug received the award for the feature story As Ann Arbor Honors Long-Closed Jones School, Alums Recall a Hub for Black Life.

The story focuses on the long-closed Jones School in Ann Arbor, and how the local community is honoring the legacy of the institution, which opened over 100 years ago. For years, the school and the neighborhood around it were majority Black. More recently, a committee that included Community High School staff and Jones School alumni worked for three years to raise approximately $30,000 for the design, installation, and upkeep of a historical marker celebrating Jones and the neighborhood around it.

Doug Tribou joined Michigan Public as the host of Morning Edition in 2016. Prior to his time at Michigan Public, Tribou worked at NPR member station WBUR in Boston, where he began as a news anchor, then spent seven years as a reporter and producer for NPR’s weekly sports show Only A Game. Doug Tribou was also awarded a Knight-Wallace journalism fellowship at the University of Michigan in 2015.

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) announced its 2026 Salute to Excellence Awards winners during its annual gala at the #NABJ26 Convention & Career Fair Saturday in Atlanta, Ga. A complete list of winners in each category can be found here.

Founded on December 12, 1975, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides innovative, quality programs and services to its members. The organization advocates on behalf of Black journalists and media professionals in the U.S. and worldwide. NABJ’s membership is more than 4,000 strong and includes emerging journalists, professional journalists, student journalists, journalism educators and media professionals of all kinds.