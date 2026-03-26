Michigan no kings

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Ahead of No Kings protests planned for Saturday, March 28, Michigan leaders and advocates gathered to voice opposition to the Trump administration’s policies.
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Dozens of "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration took place in Michigan on Saturday, with a couple thousand more events happening across the U.S. and abroad.
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Facing backlash over the state’s new marijuana wholesale tax, Michigan lawmakers are looking into new regulations that could stabilize the overcrowded cannabis market. Plus, Detroit Metro Airport says no thanks to Kristi Noem’s “partisan video” on federal government shutdown.
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Michigan lawmakers and community leaders announced that No Kings protests are going to be held across the state and the country on October 18th. The goal of the protests is to support democracy and defend freedom of speech.
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Reporting from the “No Kings” march in Lansing, and Michigan Republicans’ new proposal for the K-12 education budget. Also, a conversation with Detroit-based printer Amos Paul Kennedy Jr., and a dispatch from a lake-based dispute between Michigan’s western neighbors.
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Across the state of Michigan, large crowds of protesters gathered to rally against President Donald Trump's administration. From Detroit, to Brighton, to Lansing, and beyond, those protesting named several issues — like immigration enforcement raids, cuts to federal programs, and fears of political violence as top concerns.