Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, June 16, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 1, 2025 at 2:44 PM EDT
On this installment of Stateside, Colin Jackson with Michigan Public Radio Network brought us reporting from the “No Kings” march in Lansing. Then, we broke down state Republicans’ newly proposed K-12 education budget in a conversation with Jason Burns, a research specialist at Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative.

Later on the show, we heard from Detroit-based printer Amos Paul Kennedy Jr. in conversation with Michigan Public’s Caoilinn Goss. And we tuned in to the ongoing and vicious dispute between Minnesota and Wisconsin–over which state has more in-land lakes–in a dispatch from Interlochen Public Radio’s Dan Wanschura.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Colin Jackson, capitol bureau reporter with the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Jason Burns, research specialist with the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative at Michigan State University
  • Amos Paul Kennedy Jr., award-winning Detroit-based printer, and author of the book “Citizen Printer”
  • Caoilinn Goss, Morning Edition producer at Michigan Public
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Points North from Interlochen Public Radio
