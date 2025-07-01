Stateside: Monday, June 16, 2025

On this installment of Stateside, Colin Jackson with Michigan Public Radio Network brought us reporting from the “No Kings” march in Lansing. Then, we broke down state Republicans’ newly proposed K-12 education budget in a conversation with Jason Burns, a research specialist at Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative.

Later on the show, we heard from Detroit-based printer Amos Paul Kennedy Jr. in conversation with Michigan Public’s Caoilinn Goss. And we tuned in to the ongoing and vicious dispute between Minnesota and Wisconsin–over which state has more in-land lakes–in a dispatch from Interlochen Public Radio’s Dan Wanschura.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

