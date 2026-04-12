© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nearly six years after a devastating dam failure, Sanford Lake may begin to refill this week

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published April 12, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Years after a devastating 2020 flooddrained Sanford Lake, officials hope to begin refilling the lake this week. The slow process of restoring Sanford Lake is expected to take until Memorial Day.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
Years after a devastating 2020 flooddrained Sanford Lake, officials hope to begin refilling the lake this week.
The slow process of restoring Sanford Lake is expected to take until Memorial Day.

Sanford Lake may soon start to look more like a lake and less like a muddy prairie with a stream flowing through it.

In May 2020, after days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed, unleashing a torrent of water downstream that overwhelmed the Sanford Dam.

The resulting flood drained Sanford Lake, and inundated parts of Midland and Gladwin counties, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage and displacing thousands of residents.
 Since then, the Four Lakes Task Force has overseen repairs to four century-old dams connected to the flood.  The Sanford Dam is the first to be restored.

Starting this week, the task force plans to start slowly refilling Sanford Lake by about a foot a day. The process is expected to take until Memorial Day.

Work continues on the other three dams affected by the 2020 disaster. It is expected to in a couple years before the project is complete and the last of the drained lakes is refilled.

Meanwhile, the legal fight over who’s responsible for the dam’s failures and who should pay continues.

Earlier this year, the Michigan Court of Claims began reviewing a lawsuit brought by thousands of property owners affected by the 2020 flood. The lawsuit claims the state government is liable for causing the dam failure and flooding disaster.

Property owners lost a different legal fight after courts ruled county governments could impose a multi-year special assessment tax to fund roughly half of the estimated nearly $400 million project to the repair the dams and restore the lakes.
Tags
Transportation & Infrastructure sanford damsanfordsanford lakeedenville dam
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Related Content