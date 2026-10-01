Less jeering, just as much emotion at second UM townhall on proposed computing center

The University of Michigan's second town hall about its controversial plan for a computing center in Ypsilanti township drew another crowd of opponents Thursday night.

There was less jeering and profanity than the first town hall three weeks ago, but just as much emotion, as residents lined up at the mics to express a litany of objections, calling the plan to build a joint academic and military research center with Los Alamos National Laboratory "environmental racism," among other charges.

University officials said they had considered other locations for the data center, but the site in Ypsilanti Township, near the Ford Rawsonville plant, was chosen for its location in an industrial zone near high transmission power lines. Officials said the center will not use water from the Huron River, nor will it spike residents' electric bills.

But residents said the University could have found a better location. And they said the data center will create unbearable 24/7 noise, pollute the air and water, and destroy the quality of life in the township.

"We need to know what you expect to gain so it can be weighed against what we stand to lose," township resident Rory McGuinness said. "We live in a good place. It is our responsibility to protect it. That is what my neighbors and I are trying to do here tonight. We've come to a moment in our history when not only wild creatures, but also human beings are expected to compete with computers for clean air, fresh water and a place to live. Speaking personally, I would hate to look back on my time and know that I used my voice and my skills and my intelligence to stand up for the machines."

Drew Smith, University Interim Vice President of Finance, responded to an accusation that neither he nor any other University person involved in the project would be willing to live near the planned computing center.

"If I thought this project was going to do any of the things that you all are afraid - understandably, afraid that it is going to do, I wouldn't be involved with it," he said, over a chorus of angry comments. "And it's absolutely the case. I would live next to it."

Brenda Stumbo is Ypsilanti Township Supervisor. She has accused University officials of initially lying to her about the scope of the project. She received a standing ovation when she told the panelists the data center is not wanted.

"The harm, the tears, the fear, the mental anguish you guys have put on our community. I can't even measure it," Stumbo said. "It's so harmful. Please just stop, just stop. Rethink it. And I want to beg you, but I've already tried that. I've already tried begging. So we're going to fight. We're going to fight the whole time."

Stumbo said she would be organizing her own townhall, and said she would invite University officials to attend as co-panelists with her and others opposed to the project.

The U of M holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.