Get into the spirit with these spooky season events around Michigan

As a slight chill comes to the air, and the leaves start to change, the witchy vibes of October also arrive… and with it comes many spooky season and Halloween events across the state for those of all ages. This year’s holiday also lands on a Saturday, giving fans of the season maximum opportunities to celebrate all month long.

The following is a compilation of some, but certainly not all, of the Halloween and Hallow’s Eve celebrations throughout Michigan.

Raven Festival - Farmington

Running all October.

The month-long celebration centers around Edgar the Grand Raven , a sculpture made of recycled tires that was featured at Art Prize, and celebrates the life of Edgar Allen Poe and his work.

Raven attire is recommended!

Grand Raven Festival | Downtown Farmington MI

Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village - Dearborn

A spooky celebration for all ages - the event started in 1980 and has been celebrated for 46 years.

Dates Vary - Multiple Dates Available

Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village | October 2026 Event

Elmwood Alight - Detroit

October 1-3

Three-night festivities for the 180 year old Elmwood landmark. Autumn celebration after dark featuring Detroit artists and light + sound displays.

Elmwood Alight, an after-dark celebration at Elmwood Cemetery

Skeletons are Alive Launch Party - Northville

Saturday, October 2, 5-10 p.m.

Explore downtown Northville and watch as skeletons take over!

Skeletons Are Alive - Northville DDA

Zombie Walk - Lansing

Saturday, October 3 at 3 p.m.

All proceeds from this event go to charity (Greater Lansing Food Bank).

Downtown Lansing Zombie Walk

Make your own paper mache pumpkins - Grand Rapids

Saturday, October 10, 4-6 p.m.

RSVP needed

Learn how to make a classic craft with a Halloween twist!

Endcap Market and Studios

Dog & Family Friendly Halloween Party - Brighton

Saturday October 24, 4-8 p.m.

Szegi Haus K9 Solutions is hosting their 4th annual dog-friendly halloween party. Expect hayrides, a DJ, petting farm, a bonfire, and more!

Dog & Family Friendly Halloween Party

Rock the Lot Trunk or Treat - Grand Rapids

Saturday, October 24, 2-6 p.m.

Enjoy live music, costumes, and community at a trunk-or-treat event that’s free and open to the community.

Rock The Lot Trunk-or-Treat - Grand Rapids MI, 49546

Skeleton Fashion Show - Plymouth, Plymouth District Library

Craft event, grades 6-12

Pick up a skeleton kit from October 1-7 and then return your skeleton to get displayed from 10/ 15- 10/31

Skeleton Fashion Show | Plymouth District Library

Halloween on Tillson Street - Romeo

October 25-31

This street goes all out for the Halloween season, with houses ramping up their spooky decorations in the week leading up to and through Halloween.

Terror on Tillson Street

Pumpkin Prowl - Ada

Friday, October 23, 5-8 p.m.

Activities and trick or treating available among ghosts, goblins, and fairies.