10th annual Stahls' Power Play for Heroes charity hockey game

STAHLS’ Power Play for Heroes returns for its 10th annual charity hockey game Friday, November 20, 2026, at SCS Civic Arena. Doors open at 7 p.m. as the Detroit Red Wings Alumni face Team STAHLS’ in a celebration of local veterans benefiting Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. The nonprofit provides veterans and first responders with individually trained service dogs for PTSD, traumatic brain injury, seizure disorders, mobility issues and more, at no cost to recipients. Before the game, local veterans will be honored on the ice and presented with customized jerseys. The lineup features four-time Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty and other Red Wings Alumni, plus Team STAHLS’ guest Brad Galli. Former NHL Zamboni driver Al Sobotka will lead the Octo-Toss. Between periods, meet 1984 World Series champion Lance Parrish, nine-time Sports Emmy winner Mike “Doc” Emrick and Fritz “Old Time Hawkey,” known for rustic cooking and outdoor videos. Fans can enjoy auctions, memorabilia, apparel, trophy photos, raffles, face painting and more. BBQ Daddy will serve favorites, including DMac and cheese, with adult beverages and concessions available. Tickets are available online or at the door; children 10 and under are free. Join us to honor our heroes and support the life-changing work of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.