1st Annual Lincolns Story Foundation Christmas Ball (Fundraiser)

Please join us for --The Most Wonderful Night of the Year – Mommy & Me Christmas Ball 2026

A Free Family Christmas Celebration & Fundraiser Supporting Michigan Mothers, Babies, and Children!

Celebrate the magic of Christmas at the Mommy & Me Christmas Ball, hosted by Lincoln’s Story Foundation and our Conception to 8 initiative! Join us on Saturday, December 26, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Warenhaus Studio in Frankenmuth, Michigan, for a heartwarming afternoon of holiday dancing, family memories, and community connection.

This special mother-child Christmas dance invites families to dress up, celebrate the season, and create unforgettable memories together in a beautiful, festive atmosphere.

Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, community sponsors, and volunteers, admission is completely FREE!No tickets or reservations are required, and voluntary donations will be accepted throughout the event.

More Than a Christmas Ball — A Celebration With a Purpose

While this event is designed to bring families together for an afternoon of Christmas magic, it also serves as a community fundraiser benefiting Lincoln’s Story Foundation's Conception to 8 initiative, which supports Michigan families from pregnancy through age eight.

Conception to 8 focuses on early detection, early intervention, maternal and infant support, and access to family-centered resources during some of the most important stages of a child's development.

Funds raised through this event will help advance programs and services including:

-Birth and postpartum doula services:

-Compassionate education, guidance, and practical support for expecting mothers and families navigating childbirth and postpartum recovery.

-Lactation and infant feeding support:Breastfeeding and pumping education, latch assessments, weighted feeds, and individualized infant feeding guidance.

-Postpartum and newborn support: Resources, education, and essential supplies to help families navigate the transition into parenthood.

-Early childhood screening and intervention:Supporting the early identification of developmental, vision, and other childhood concerns to help families access timely resources.

-Family education and community programs:Parenting education, family-centered activities, support opportunities, and resources for families facing financial hardship or challenging circumstances.

- Transportation and essential equipment:Helping expand access to family support services, maternal and infant health resources, and early detection and intervention programs throughout Michigan.

Our mission is rooted in the belief that every mother deserves support, every child deserves opportunity, and every family deserves to feel seen, valued, and connected.

Event Details

Date:Saturday, December 26, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Warenhaus Studio, Frankenmuth, Michigan

Admission: FREE — No Tickets Required!

Donations:Appreciated, but never required

Hosted By:Lincoln’s Story Foundation | Conception to 8

Event Type: Family-Friendly Christmas Dance & Nonprofit Fundraiser

Local Businesses & Community Sponsors Welcome and Encouraged!

We're inviting local businesses, entrepreneurs, and community organizations to be part of something meaningful this Christmas season!

Whether through financial sponsorships, donated decorations, refreshments, services, or other contributions, community partners are helping us create an unforgettable holiday experience while supporting programs that serve Michigan mothers, infants, and children.

Participating sponsors may receive recognition through event promotions, social media, and our nonprofit website.

Join Us for the Most Wonderful Night of the Year!

Whether you're searching for free Christmas events for kids in Frankenmuth, family-friendly holiday activities near Flint and Saginaw, mother-daughter Christmas dances, mommy-and-son holiday events, or meaningful family activities during Christmas break in Mid-Michigan, we'd love to celebrate with you!

Come dressed for a Christmas Ball, bring your little ones, and enjoy an afternoon filled with holiday cheer, community, and memories that will last long after Christmas.

No admission fee. No tickets required. Just an opportunity to celebrate together while supporting a meaningful cause.

Lincoln’s Story Foundation is a Michigan 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to early detection and intervention from pregnancy through age eight.

Learn more, become a sponsor, or support our mission:

www.conceptionto8.com