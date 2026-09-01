2027 Grand Rapids Boat Show

A West Michigan Tradition!

In our 81st year, the Grand Rapids Boat Show is launching into an era where we will be showing our broadest array of power boats ever…5 acres of them, especially for the Great Lakes! The array of Motor Yachts, Cruisers, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, and Ski and Surf Inboards is exceptional. Pontoon Boats continue to excel in new designs, features and cruising abilities. Last summer you saw all the boats on the water, well now is your chance to board them and check them out! Boaters, this is your Show!