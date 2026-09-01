2027 Michigan International Auto Show
2027 Michigan International Auto Show
Gear up for an unforgettable automotive adventure at the Michigan International Auto Show! Hosted by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association, this is your ultimate destination to shop your next ride, experience the latest and greatest vehicles, and get a sneak peek at the future of automotive innovation. Explore cutting-edge technology, exhilarating performance, and breathtaking design. Let's drive!
DeVos Place
$12.00
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Feb 07, 2027.
Event Supported By
Showspan
DeVos Place
303 Monroe Ave NWGrand Rapids, Michigan 49503
6167426500
webmaster@asmgrandrapids.com