A2 Studio Tour is thrilled to announce its second annual self-guided studio tour, taking place on Saturday, and Sunday, November 14 and 15, from 11am to 5 pm.This free, family-friendly event welcomes art lovers, collectors, and community members to step behind the scenes and visit the private workspaces of 24 local artists across the Ann Arbor area.

This self-guided tour offers a unique window into the creative process, offering visitors the opportunity to view and purchase individual pieces, talk directly with creators and view works in progress. Participating studios will showcase a diverse array of mediums, including oil and watercolor painting, collage, mixed media, jewelry, photography, sculpture, glass, and printmaking. Some studios may offer demonstrations and special activities,

The Ann Arbor Studio Tour was started in 2025 by sculptor, photographer and painter Margot Neuhaus and jewelry designer and artist Idelle Hammond-Sass. It is loosely modeled on the Fall Art Tour in Rappahannock, Va where Margot participated. This event is unique in offering artists a way to engage with the public and showcase their works in progress, with the focus on their process and materials used. While work may be offered for sale, it is not the sole objective of the event.

Maps, artist directories, and guide brochures can be found online at https://www.a2studiotour.com/] Directional signage will also be posted at key intersections throughout the tour weekend to help visitors navigate from studio to studio.

Event Details At-A-Glance:

What: A2 Studio Tour

When: November 14 and 15 from 11 am to 5 pm.

Where: Various artist studios across the Ann Arbor area. Please access map at https://www.a2studiotour.com/

Cost: Free admission and open to the public.

For more information, high-resolution artist photos, or to download the official tour map, please visit https://www.a2studiotour.com/

