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AfroBeats Party

AfroBeats Party

When the lights go down, the rhythm turns up. Join us at UrbanBeat Event Center for AfterBeats — a high-energy late-night dance experience powered by DJ Delevay. Bringing nonstop global grooves to the dancefloor, this party blends the sounds of Afrobeat, Amapiano, Dancehall, Afro Congo, Reggae, and Bongo Beats into one unforgettable night of music, movement, and summer vibes.

Whether you're coming to dance, connect, celebrate, or just catch a vibe with friends, AfterBeats is where the city comes alive!

Good music. Great people. Global rhythms. One dancefloor.

18+ welcome

$10 At the door; Ladies Free

More Information

UrbanBeat
$20.00
10:30 PM - 01:00 AM, every month on Saturday through Dec 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner Street
Lansing, Michigan 48906