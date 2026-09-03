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Bernstein, Brahms, & Barber

Bernstein, Brahms, & Barber

BERNSTEIN, BRAHMS, AND BARBER
SUN. OCTOBER 11, 2026 | 3:00 PM
Featured Works:
S. Barber | Overture from The School for Scandal
L. Bernstein | Chichester Psalms
J. Brahms | Symphony No. 2

Featured Guests: Chorllennium of Southwest Michigan

NOTE: This event features a FREE 30-min Pre-Concert conversation with Music Director and Conductor Matt Aubin that opens 1 hour before concert start time.

Howard Performing Arts Center
$21-42
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra Association, INC.
2699824030
hollie@smso.org
www.smso.org

Artist Group Info

jessica@smso.org
Howard Performing Arts Center
4160 East Campus Circle Dr.
Berrien Springs, Michigan 49104
2699824030
hollie@smso.org
https://smso.org/event/classics1/