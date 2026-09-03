Bernstein, Brahms, & Barber
Bernstein, Brahms, & Barber
BERNSTEIN, BRAHMS, AND BARBER
SUN. OCTOBER 11, 2026 | 3:00 PM
Featured Works:
S. Barber | Overture from The School for Scandal
L. Bernstein | Chichester Psalms
J. Brahms | Symphony No. 2
Featured Guests: Chorllennium of Southwest Michigan
NOTE: This event features a FREE 30-min Pre-Concert conversation with Music Director and Conductor Matt Aubin that opens 1 hour before concert start time.
Howard Performing Arts Center
$21-42
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra Association, INC.
2699824030
hollie@smso.org
Artist Group Info
jessica@smso.org
Howard Performing Arts Center
4160 East Campus Circle Dr.Berrien Springs, Michigan 49104
2699824030
hollie@smso.org