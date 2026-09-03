Bernstein, Brahms, & Barber

BERNSTEIN, BRAHMS, AND BARBER

SUN. OCTOBER 11, 2026 | 3:00 PM

Featured Works:

S. Barber | Overture from The School for Scandal

L. Bernstein | Chichester Psalms

J. Brahms | Symphony No. 2

Featured Guests: Chorllennium of Southwest Michigan

NOTE: This event features a FREE 30-min Pre-Concert conversation with Music Director and Conductor Matt Aubin that opens 1 hour before concert start time.