Families can experience the magic of Christmas with a special visit with Santa on Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 21-Dec. 20 at Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill.

The Santa Experience includes a personal visit and photo opportunity with Santa, a Blake's donut and choice of cider or hot chocolate, an opportunity to write a letter to Santa or deliver a wish list, a take-home toy from Santa's basket, and a holiday make-and-take craft for children.