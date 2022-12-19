Blake's Santa Experience
Blake's Santa Experience
Families can experience the magic of Christmas with a special visit with Santa on Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 21-Dec. 20 at Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill.
The Santa Experience includes a personal visit and photo opportunity with Santa, a Blake's donut and choice of cider or hot chocolate, an opportunity to write a letter to Santa or deliver a wish list, a take-home toy from Santa's basket, and a holiday make-and-take craft for children.
Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill
$20.95 for children; $9.25 for adults; children 2 and under are free with a paying adult.
Every week through Dec 20, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill
17985 Armada Center RoadArmada , Michigan 48005