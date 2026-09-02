Book & Author Society Welcomes Bestselling Author Marjan Kamali this September

Following the resounding success of its recent relaunch with renowned historical fiction author Kate Quinn, the Book & Author Society (BAS) is proud to announce an evening with award-winning and New York Times bestselling novelist Marjan Kamali.

The author of the instant national bestseller The Lion Women of Tehran and the international sensation The Stationery Shop will join the BAS for an "In Conversation" event at the Schoolcraft College Vistatech Center on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature a candid discussion between Kamali and Cathy Russ, Director of the West Bloomfield Township Public Library and Chair of the BAS Committee. Following the conversation, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author and have their books signed. This special program is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Hoopla Digital.

“It is such a pleasure to join the Book & Author Society for this event! Having lived all over the world, I am always excited to connect with new communities of readers, and I truly look forward to the opportunity to visit with the literary community in Metro Detroit,” says Kamali.

