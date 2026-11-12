Butterflies in Bloom at Dow Gardens

March 5 – April 18, 2027, in the Dow Gardens Conservatory. Tuesday – Sunday, 10 AM – 4 PM (last entry 3:20 PM); closed Mondays. Extended spring break hours until 6 PM, Mar. 30 – Apr. 3 and Apr. 15–18.

Thousands of brilliantly colored butterflies from around the world, emerging, feeding and flying in the tropical warmth of our Conservatory.

Each spring, thousands of tropical butterflies fill the Conservatory. Watch new butterflies emerge from their chrysalises, then follow them as they feed on blooms and drift through the warm, green air.

Entry is by timed ticket only. Tickets are not sold at the door. Book the General Admission + Butterflies in Bloom combo online or call 989.631.2677. Guests who have purchased annual admission need a reservation too.

Tickets: https://sales.dowgardens.org/calendar.aspx?month=2027-03

More information: https://dowgardens.org/butterflies