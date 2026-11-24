Candle Hour at The Congregation: Massage Candle Making with TrueRoyalU
Candle Hour at The Congregation: Massage Candle Making with TrueRoyalU
45 minute massage candle making workshops hosted by Stephany Ross of TrueRoyalU. A Truly Creative Nights workshop and part of the What the World Needs Now show + marketplace. Pick your session time on Eventbrite. $35 per person, supplies provided. No experience needed.
The Congregation Detroit
$35
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Beebe Arts LLC
chanel@beebearts.com
The Congregation Detroit
9321 Rosa Parks BlvdDetroit, Michigan 48206