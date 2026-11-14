Chiaroscuro Men's Chorus YULETIDE CHORAL CONCERT

Chiaroscuro Community Men's Chorus presents their Annual Yuletide Choral Concert featuring a wide variety of choral music composed or arranged for four-part men's chorus. Chiaroscuro was founded in 2013 and is committed to choral excellence and community. The adult members represents a wide range of ages and interests but all love to sing, enjoying the community created by singing together each week.Chiaroscuro is directed by Susan Matych-Hager. The doors to the event open at 7:00 pm. Freewill donations are accepted.