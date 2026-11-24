Come experience an evening of songs and stories featuring Christmas favorites and hits with Mark Schultz, Britt Nicole, Warren Peay, and Presence Music. Give the gift of music this holiday season!

Presence Music will open the event and then Mark, Britt, and Warren share the stage together the rest of the night, trading songs, singing on each other's hits, and telling the stories behind them that you'll never hear on the radio. From "Gold" to "He's My Son," this is the Christmas night you'll talk about all year.

Tickets are $10 more day of show. Active and Retired Military save 20% on General Admission tickets with Military Discount Tickets. ID may be required at the door. Prices include applicable fees. Children 2 and under are free with a Child Ticket. VIP doors open at 5:00pm. Early Entry doors open at 6:00pm. General Admission doors open at 6:15pm.