For generations, families have made visiting Blake's part of their annual Christmas tree tradition. Guests can enjoy a wagon ride through the 100-acre tree farm to pick out and cut down their own Christmas trees at Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada, or shop from the selection of pre-cut Christmas trees at all three Blake’s locations in Armada, Almont, and Lyon Township.

Learn more about the varieties to choose from, what to bring, plan your visit, and how to care for your tree: https://blakefarms.com/christmas-trees-2/.