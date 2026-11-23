Christmas Trees at Blake Farms
Christmas Trees at Blake Farms
For generations, families have made visiting Blake's part of their annual Christmas tree tradition. Guests can enjoy a wagon ride through the 100-acre tree farm to pick out and cut down their own Christmas trees at Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada, or shop from the selection of pre-cut Christmas trees at all three Blake’s locations in Armada, Almont, and Lyon Township.
Learn more about the varieties to choose from, what to bring, plan your visit, and how to care for your tree: https://blakefarms.com/christmas-trees-2/.
Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 25, 2026.
Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill
17985 Armada Center RoadArmada , Michigan 48005