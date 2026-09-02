CMPRSA Professional Development Day: The Future of PR

The Central Michigan Public Relations Society of America will bring communications professionals together Thursday, Oct. 8, for a day examining the forces changing public relations, marketing and news media.

“The Future of PR: Trends, Tech & Trust” will feature speakers and panelists discussing the future of communications, the evolving relationship between paid and earned media, local influencer partnerships, ethical uses of artificial intelligence, public trust and Michigan’s changing media landscape.

The program runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the University Club of Michigan State University, 3435 Forest Road in Lansing. Admission includes a brunch buffet, breakout sessions, a journalist panel, networking and refreshments. APR professionals may earn 1.0 CEU credit.