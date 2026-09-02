© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CMPRSA Professional Development Day: The Future of PR

CMPRSA Professional Development Day: The Future of PR

The Central Michigan Public Relations Society of America will bring communications professionals together Thursday, Oct. 8, for a day examining the forces changing public relations, marketing and news media.

“The Future of PR: Trends, Tech & Trust” will feature speakers and panelists discussing the future of communications, the evolving relationship between paid and earned media, local influencer partnerships, ethical uses of artificial intelligence, public trust and Michigan’s changing media landscape.

The program runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the University Club of Michigan State University, 3435 Forest Road in Lansing. Admission includes a brunch buffet, breakout sessions, a journalist panel, networking and refreshments. APR professionals may earn 1.0 CEU credit.

University Club of MSU
$10-$175
10:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Central Michigan Public Relations Society of America
https://cmprsa.com/

Artist Group Info

mmolenda@tnc.org
University Club of MSU
3435 Forest Rd
Lansing, Michigan 48910